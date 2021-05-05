Newton County Schools announces Cody Killen as the new principal of Newton County Middle and High School for the 2021-22 school year. Mr. Killen is a native of Philadelphia, Mississippi and is married to the former Courtney Ingram of Carthage, Mississippi. The couple has one 5-year-old son, Cruz.

Mr. Killen holds a Bachelor of Secondary Education degree from Mississippi State University; a Masters of Arts in Teaching from University of West Alabama, Livingston, Alabama; and is currently working on his doctorate through William Carey University in Hattiesburg, Mississippi.

Mr. Killen’s first day as a Newton County Cougar will be Tuesday, June 1, 2021.