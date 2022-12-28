Southern Miss could not find the rim from the 3-point line in its conference opener against Troy. But with just under five minutes to go, Felipe Haase not only knocked down a critical 3-pointer but also drew a foul to give the Golden Eagles their needed cushion down the stretch in the 64-60 win over the Trojans on Thursday night.

Haase knocked his shot down with USM's bench right behind him, which prompted an expected and enthusiastic reaction from his team. But what made the moment sweeter was that Haase told his teammates that he would make the shot and how he would do it.

"I told people that I was going to make it on one (motion)," Haase laughed. "After I made the first (3-pointer, coach), then told me to pump fake and then dribble. I said no, I'm going to make it in one. I told them what was going to happen."

The Golden Eagles were 0-for-16 from beyond the arc just a few minutes earlier. Haase, who hit USM's only 3-pointers, made his first one with eight minutes in the second half to push USM's lead to 49-43. That shot helped set up his crucial second one.

"Big-time players make big-time plays," Southern Miss coach Jay Ladner said. "Felipe is an outstanding shooter and an outstanding player. I thought he hit two huge (3-pointers) that helped break the game open."

SLOW START

Despite USM pulling away late in the game, Troy and Southern Miss (12-2, 1-0 Sun Belt) struggled on offense, with the Golden Eagles shooting 35.5% and the Trojan at 32% from the floor, respectively.

Troy (8-6, 0-1) tied the game at 21-21 with four minutes left in the first half, but the Golden Eagles managed to go on a 5-0 run to give themselves a 26-23 before halftime.

Ladner explained that USM missed several opportunities to pull away early on, which included their struggles from the 3-point line. However, that was also partly due to a solid defensive effort from Troy.

"If you guard, then you have a chance," Ladner said. "Troy is really good defensively. There was nothing easy tonight. They are an outstanding defensive team, and they have their hat on defense just like we hang our hats on defense. "We have a good shooting team. We have shot the ball well in non-conference. They had a lot to do with us being 2-for-16. Give them a lot of credit."

HARRIS RETURNS TO LINEUP

Denijay Harris' return to the starting lineup proved to be crucial in USM's victory, with the 6-foot-7 forward scoring 12 points and hauling in six rebounds. Harris missed five games after his ribs cracked against Purdue Fort Wayne on Nov. 23.

"When I came down, I knew it was going to be bad," said Harris about his injury. "The impact knocked my breathing out and stuff. I knew it was bad, but I knew I would be back soon. In the beginning, I had to get through the pain tolerance at workouts. It's not as hard. I gradually work my way in every day. Mentally it starts easing away. I still feel it, but it's bearable."

Harris, who started the first three games of the season, missed five games but found his way back on the court against McNeese State and UNLV, where he played sparingly.

"Those first couple of games was to get me back into a rhythm and to get my breathing back up," Harris said. "My teammates were in my ear with giving me confidence and getting me back to where I was and getting through the process."

In the second half, Southern Miss built as much as a 12-point lead, but Troy managed to go on an 8-1 run with about 45 seconds left to narrow the score to 58-55.

Harris then drew a foul and knocked two free throws that allowed USM to secure the win and hold a two-possession lead.

"Those were huge free throws," Ladner said. "Anybody that had seen Denijay play over the last couple of years knows that he's playing at a high level. Something that is undervalued about Denijay Harris is that he is tough. "He's tough and physical. He's versatile. He can guard multiple positions. He can guard one through five… He's a very smart basketball player, especially on the defensive end. He understands what we are trying to do defensively."

ALVAREZ INJURY UPDATE

Southern Miss is still without guard Neftali Alvarez, who Ladner had earlier said he expected to return at the start of conference play.

Although Alvarez will miss USM's next game against Appalachian State on Saturday, he is still confident in the redshirt junior's return.

"I spoke to his doctor and his physical therapist yesterday," Ladner said. "We got a great report. We are in a situation now where his doctor didn't feel like he was quite ready to go, although he was incredibly encouraging about the progress that he made and that he's getting very close. "I would never put a player at any type of risk. He's chomping at the bits to play. I would rather have him the last 14 games than to try and bring him back a game or two too quick and then lose him 14 games."

Southern Miss returns to action on Saturday, Dec. 31, against Appalachian State with a tip set for 2 p.m.

