As the calendar hits December, coaches and recruiters prepare for the rush. No, it’s not the holiday rush but rather the new gold rush in college football, better known as the transfer portal opening.

Every staff now prepares heavily for the early signing day in December, unlike the normal one in February. This new norm comes much faster and is more of a rollercoaster than ever before, and Southern Miss football is no stranger to after signing 10 players from the portal last offseason.

One of the central men behind the operation for Southern Miss is Joe Moreno – the program’s Director of Personnel. In his role, Moreno is constantly evaluating film, searching for prospective talent, and checking the transfer portal, which makes him vital in helping field a roster, especially in today’s college football landscape.

BEHIND THE CURTAIN

Unlike other schools, Moreno essentially wears two hats: assessing the roster and finding future talent that fits the needs of the Golden Eagle roster while also being in charge of setting up recruitment visits. The other eyes that monitor the portal and help juggle recruitment visits are General Manager Reed Stringer, who Moreno refers to as a mentor, and Landon Smith, the assistant director of player personnel. In most programs, especially at Power Five schools, these two duties would be the jobs of multiple people and departments. In addition, Moreno is also the team's NFL liason, which entails updating scouts with information on USM's professional prospects. That information is then used in scouts' end of season reports.

Part of coordinating recruitment visits is juggling official and unofficial visits and setting up meetings with coaches, all while preparing for two major official visit weekends at the beginning of December. Notably, during those two weekends Moreno will get help from some GAs and assistants.

“When I was at Auburn, it’s two different departments,” Moreno said. “On-campus recruiting and personnel are two separate entities, and here there are only three of us. “(At Auburn), there were two to three full-time staffers, there were four graduate assistants, and there were about six student assistants, just in personnel. And then on campus, there were four full-time and countless student assistants that would help out on events.”

Despite the heavy workload, Moreno believes that it has enhanced his perspective on how to recruit.

“When you are just in personnel, your hands aren’t on recruiting,” Moreno said. “You don’t get a good feel for the recruit. When you do both, you can evaluate him athletically but also see what he is like personally and socially. I enjoy being a part of that.”

ASSESSMENT

When putting together the roster, Moreno accounts for at least 10 players who will leave at the beginning of each season due to a variety of reasons. That figure is what he expects for this upcoming offseason.

“You have to make sure that you have a bunch of Plan B guys ready to go at all times,” Moreno said. “You get a better feel throughout the season of what kids might enter (the portal) and what kids are looking to go in a different direction. “There really aren’t a ton of unexpected departures.”

From there, Moreno’s approach to structuring the roster is to address priority and then talent while at the same time trying to have it balanced by classification.

“You can never have enough offensive or defensive linemen,” Moreno said. “That’s what’s going to win you ball games at the end of the day, but priority comes first, then talent, and then fit into your roster. “It’s a very collaborative effort. What I appreciate about Coach (Will) Hall is that he really trusts my opinion and my direction. Obviously, he has the end-all-be-all decisions, but he’ll meet with an (assistant) coach, and he’ll meet with me and take our input, then it’s whichever route he wants to go. He’s a great listener and very understanding.”

Unlike most places, Moreno has more of a say in players’ recruitment and assessment, which he believes has been vital in their recruiting success. Last offseason, before Southern Miss joined the Sun Belt, the Golden Eagles were rated as having the top transfer portal class in Conference USA by 247sports.com.

“There have been places I’ve been and have heard of that personnel is you just cut the tape, send it to the coaches, and then their evaluation is all that matters,” Moreno said. “You’re just a film guy. “It’s definitely different because of how much Coach (Hall) appreciates and understands. He’s almost ahead of the curve in terms of where he values personnel.”

THE SEARCH

The scope of recruitment is primarily the Gulf Coast, with an emphasis on Mississippi players. Players in the transfer portal from Mississippi will get main priority, but if the recruitment scope does not have the roster’s primary need, then it’ll force USM to go outside of it.

“If you watch a highlight, and you enjoy it, and you like what you see with the skill set on a kid, then you dig deeper and watch some of their game films and then try to get them to a camp,” Moreno said. “Then you roll from that point.”

The busiest film evaluation is between December and March so that the coaching staff can create a board of perspective players for the next class while also trying to find the impact transfers that can address immediate needs.

This process is a buildup to two big official weekends in the first weeks of December, which feature between 10 to 12 high-profile recruits. The first weekend consists of all of Southern Miss high school commits, with the second primarily featuring junior college players, transfers and some high school recruits.

The ultimate goal is to have the roster set by spring football, which Moreno says is currently between 75 to 80% ready. As of now, Moreno projects roughly 25 incoming players in total and expects to have at least 20 for the early signing period on Dec. 21.

“Coach Hall is the best coach I’ve been around,” Moreno said. “I enjoy working with him more than I have enjoyed working with anybody. Him and Coach Stringer, I trust, and that’s a big part of this profession. Everybody is always looking for the grass that is greener on the other side. But when you find the fit, trust the vision, and you are all on the same page, that’s as big as it’s going to get. If you can ride that and have high success together, why change that?”

