Last week, Union High School held fall break for students; however, many students did not get to enjoy this break. Many students had band practice, cheer practice, and other athletic practices. The football team also played a game on Friday night, and the band participated in a contest on Saturday. This has proved true across many other schools as well. While school faculty cannot always control when games or contests take place, they can control practices, and they should not have practices during school breaks.

Breaks during the semester exist to give students a rest from the rigors of schoolwork and extracurricular activities. According to Merriam-Webster, the word “break” means “to stop or bring to an end suddenly” or “to open and bring about suspension of operation.” Applying this to school, one can easily see how school practices during breaks violate this definition. This frustrates many students and parents. After all, this oftentimes takes away from family time; some families schedule vacations during breaks as well. Schools should not intrude on this, and they have the power to not schedule practices during breaks. Moreover, many teachers also assign work over the break, and this serves a negative purpose as well. Students’ minds need to rest, and many university professors (in my experience) frown upon giving work during breaks. The fall semester also proves an extremely busy time for students anyway. Decent breaks at various times during the semester help students recover immensely from the academic work they do during the rest of the semester. Ultimately, students do not need to come to school for extra practices during their breaks.

This problem does not prove new, and the article “For the Record; When School is Out But Practice is On” helps to reiterate the problems with holding practices during school breaks. Parents must “knit family vacation plans into practice and game schedules — which are rarely limited, in this day and age, to the months when school is in question … the school athlete — and by extension, his or her family — must live in the grip of the athletic department’s timeline” (Fuchs). Essentially, families have to work around their child’s extracurricular activities, and during breaks or holidays, students still do not receive an adequate break. They do not have time to spend with family. In addition to this fact, coaches, directors, and sponsors frequently change practice times on the fly. A parent from Westchester High School made plans for a vacation by working around the scheduled practices at her daughter’s school; however, “the coach said she was starting practice not two but three weeks before school started” (Fuchs), which disrupted their vacation plans. This happens at Union High School as sometimes coaches, directors, and others randomly require practices outside of the scheduled ones. This occurs on weekends as well as holidays. This sort of thing should not happen.

Students and family need their breaks. Coaches, directors, and sponsors should also should not randomly require practices; parents have to work, students may need to take part in family activities, and students also may have planned to use this time for academics. By holding practices in this manner, students do not get a good balance between school and life. Furthermore, many schools that “stress the importance of family time in a child’s development” also seem to allow extracurricular “obligations swallow up valuable time” with family (Fuchs). Many schools that stress family time seem to also prove themselves slightly hypocritical when requiring excessive practices. Moreover, students who do not attend these practices for whatever reason often get punished for doing so. School officials need to understand that students and parents have other concerns than just extracurricular practices.

Everyone needs to take a break once and a while. Teachers, parents, and students all need breaks during the school year. While schools do give several breaks for students, school officials frequently require practices during them, which defeats the purpose of a break. Students cannot have any family time or enjoy their time off because they must attend practice. Many schools do this, and this needs to change at schools across the nation. Hopefully, Union residents now see the negative effects of extra practices. After all, change begins at home, and Union High School can start to make things better for students.

