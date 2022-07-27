As the month of July came to an end, my time as “interim publisher” is also coming to an end.

Last Friday was be my last day in that capacity and I must admit that I’m ready to pair down my list of daily chores as the end of summer quickly approaches for me.

It’s been a challenging few weeks filling in for Brent Maze, who continues to recover from a really bad car wreck. We think Brent still has a tough road in front of him and hope he can be back soon but it may be a few weeks or months still.

Meanwhile, the Appeal staff of Amy Robertson, Marty Morgan, Heather Collins and Jason Tune has done everything they can do to put out a quality product in the meantime. It’s not an easy job and I know we have made some mistakes along the way. Like I tell kids all the time, you can’t make an omelet without breaking a few eggs and such is the case with newspapers. Mistakes happen, we learn from them and move on.

I can honestly say that I don’t know what will happen in the weeks to come. I’ll start my full-time job at Leake Academy on Monday and I’m off to the races there. Pee-wee, junior high and high school football are just around the corner and there are only so many hours in the day. Plus, I turned 50 this year and not as agile as I used to be.

I ask our readership to be patient with the staff as they endure yet another transition. I’m sure there will be some bumps in the roads but they are just bumps. Hopefully, we can avoid any major potholes.

Meanwhile, our news reporter and my wife, Amy, has been hard at work getting out and meeting the people. As I’ve told many a reporter, news doesn’t happen in the office, it happens on the street and you have to be out there to find it and write about it.

She’s been working her way around the county, meeting different people and making contacts. Like anything worth doing, it takes time to do it the right way.

It won’t be long before we publish our annual preseason football edition, which is a massive undertaking. Sales rep Jason Tune will be out and about working on that as well. I’ve already starting working on my end getting things together.

While the month of July has flown by, I have accomplished almost everything I set out to do before we start back school. I’ve got a few more items to knock off my list this week and I’ll be done. Then it’s back to the daily grind and I couldn’t be happier.