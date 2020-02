When we moved here in 2000, Mr. Rodney Tadlock, then Principal of Newton County High School, hired me to teach English and Biblical History. I enjoyed my time at NCHS, until I retired in 2009.

Get access to this story and every story with our Digital Subscription. LOGIN HERE If you're an existing subscriber (print or digital) and already have your Username and Password, If you're not, CLICK HERE for more information about our affordable online subscription options or to activate your complimentary online subscription.