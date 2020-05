Isaiah 40 is a chapter every Christian should become familiar with. Handel’s majestic musical composition, “The Messiah,” begins with the first two verses of this chapter, which we are looking at today.

Get access to this story and every story with our Digital Subscription. LOGIN HERE If you're an existing subscriber (print or digital) and already have your Username and Password, If you're not, CLICK HERE for more information about our affordable online subscription options or to activate your complimentary online subscription.