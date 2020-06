In these verses we have rhetorical questions to help us understand the Lord’s attributes. Sadly, we aren’t inclined to dwell on the awesome attributes of God. We are nudged this way by the previous verses, which spoke of good news being spread widely and loudly (verse 9).

Get access to this story and every story with our Digital Subscription. LOGIN HERE If you're an existing subscriber (print or digital) and already have your Username and Password, If you're not, CLICK HERE for more information about our affordable online subscription options or to activate your complimentary online subscription.