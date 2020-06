In verses 6-8, the Lord directed us to focus on men, their power and righteousness. He wants us to see that there is a reality beyond what we can see in external appearances. He compares men to the beauty of flowers; their glory is short-lived. There is no hope or future in trusting in yourself or men for salvation.

