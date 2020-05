We are in the midst of a crisis in our country, and practically all over the world. Ambitious men have always sought to take advantage of a crisis, and our self-preservation instinct is easily preyed upon. A crisis provokes various reactions from people; some helpful, some not. Fear can mobilize in a good way or bad way.

Get access to this story and every story with our Digital Subscription. LOGIN HERE If you're an existing subscriber (print or digital) and already have your Username and Password, If you're not, CLICK HERE for more information about our affordable online subscription options or to activate your complimentary online subscription.