God made man body and soul. We were made to be spiritual creatures. God breathed life into man (Genesis 2), not just air into his lungs, but life into his soul. He made man to glorify him in body and soul, enjoying the blessedness of God in both, in knowledge and righteousness. Blessed be the Name of the Lord.

