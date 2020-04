During this pandemic, the federal government, the Mississippi government, and various health organizations have all advised (and sometimes ordered) all citizens to practice social distancing. This also involves the closing of all nonessential businesses and advises employees to work from home if possible.

Get access to this story and every story with our Digital Subscription. LOGIN HERE If you're an existing subscriber (print or digital) and already have your Username and Password, If you're not, CLICK HERE for more information about our affordable online subscription options or to activate your complimentary online subscription.