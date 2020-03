What a day we are in! An online post proclaimed, “We are living in the last of the last days!” Some might say, “But earthquakes, wars, and pestilences have been occurring for millennia.” Yes, but Jesus said they would increase in the latter days, just as birth pangs come faster and closer together.

