Someone nice gave me some names of possible subjects for this column. Two out of the three agreed, and I look forward to writing their stories. The first was Mr. Michael Harris, an alderman for the town of Decatur, and his lovely wife Anita, who is a medical technician for Meridian Medical.

Get access to this story and every story with our Digital Subscription. LOGIN HERE If you're an existing subscriber (print or digital) and already have your Username and Password, If you're not, CLICK HERE for more information about our affordable online subscription options or to activate your complimentary online subscription.