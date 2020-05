We are all wondering when we can expect to hear good news coming out of the Covid-19 pandemic. This morning, thinking of its effects upon Decatur, my thoughts turned to the families of two of my elderly neighbors who had been living in locked-down nursing homes. Ms. Sue Weaver and Ms.

Get access to this story and every story with our Digital Subscription. LOGIN HERE If you're an existing subscriber (print or digital) and already have your Username and Password, If you're not, CLICK HERE for more information about our affordable online subscription options or to activate your complimentary online subscription.