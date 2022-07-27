﻿One of the highest callings in the life of an adult is the gift of parenting. Three verses immediately race to my mind as I think of parenting. First, “My sheep hear My voice, and I know them, and they follow Me.” John 10:27.

This is a picture of how our Heavenly Father desires a love relationship with His children, and it is a great example of how we should parent. Just as our Heavenly Father desires to spend time with us and get to know us and we, Him, so should we, as parents, do the same. Yes, we should spend time with our children, take them by the hand and guide them. So many times we get caught up in the world and forget children do not come here full of knowledge and obedience. It is our job to introduce them to basic principles and spiritual truths.

Yes! It can be messy. I remember when our son was a preschooler and he was “helping” me make a cake. I thought it was a great opportunity to introduce the importance of reading and measurement as well as explaining how mixing tasteless things together can create something delicious. All was going very well, until he decided to explore the mechanics of the mixer right at the point we had added the combination of baking powder, salt, and flour and prior to adding the necessary buttermilk. Before I could grab his hand, the mixer was engaged and most of the dry ingredients were all over his face and on the front of his shirt. I could only recognize him by his eyeballs. At that point, he thought I had something to do with his predicament, when in actuality he had done it to himself. What a teachable moment! Thus, the introduction of the “on” and “off” switch and the proper use of it, a basic principle. We also learned that day it was okay to laugh through our mistakes. Now, I must say since he chose to arrive on the Monday of Vacation Bible School, his introduction to spiritual things has been on the fast track most of his life.

It takes “training them in the way they should go.” Proverbs 22:6. This second verse has a promise attached to it, “Even when he is old he will not depart from it.” Oftentimes, we, as parents, find ourselves playing a part for the world to see. This is a great malady. The problem lies with our children having a “built in authenticity meter” from a very early age. A child desires to live with the same person that sits with them in church on Sunday. Be godly daily, so the parent/child love relationship can be nurtured.

The third verse “All of us like sheep have gone astray. Each of us has turned to his own way…” Isaiah 53:6 Every baby is born into a fallen world. Each has a sin nature built into that precious innocence. Therefore, it is important that we equip ourselves to be ready for the task. Create an environment to build obedience.

This, my friends, has been a banner for me as we have encountered the high calling of parenting.

Webster defines parenting as 1. The raising of a child by its parents; 2. The act or process of becoming a parent; 3. The taking care of someone in the manner of a parent.

So, how do we do this? How do we develop obedience in our children? Let’s refer back to “My sheep hear My voice.” Oftentimes we desire to shoot out commands and not follow-up on requests. For instance, how many times in a day have we found ourselves barking orders to “clean your room,” “tie your shoes,” “pick-up your toys,” “get off your phone/device,” etc.?

But, we never check to see if our children are responding to our “voice.” How much defiance have we built in already? How many minutes have passed?

Let’s go back to when our children were little. When we asked the first time, we may have used that calm, caring voice. The second time we asked, we found we were raising our voice. By the third time, we suddenly realize we were yelling the commands. What have we done? We have unintentionally built in a level of defiance that is marked by time. Ten minutes? Twenty minutes? A whole day’s time? The result – a defiant child.

Here is a concept. What if we begin to move toward our child, take them by the hand, and say, “Let’s tie our shoes” or we say, “Bring your device to me in ten minutes,” and we use our own device, set a timer for ten minutes, and follow-up. In other words, we assist them until the task is finished. It seems so simple, because it is!

By using these Biblical principles even when our children “go astray,” we build godly character, first in us and then, in our children. When should we start? Now! Whether you have a baby on the way, a preschooler, a child, a tween, or a teenager. Start now! Remember, take the time to build the relationship. Seize the opportunity to reintroduce your calm, caring voice. Make sure to follow-up immediately on your requests to your children.

For expectant parents, remember your voice is being heard even now. Set in motion Christian music. Begin to have a time of prayer at the table. When your child arrives, be animated and clasp your hands in prayer. Include your child during the prayer time as they grow.

Once as our firstborn and I were traveling back from an errand, a territorial rainstorm began to fall on us. A quiet voice from the back seat piped up and said, “Mama, let’s pray.” At three years old, she knew two things. First, the weather was bad. Second, she knew we regularly prayed to the One who calms the storms.

Later, as our second child was three, God had revealed an incredible calling on their dad’s life.

As we sat on the bed with them one Sunday morning before their dad was about to make his Call to the Ministry public, he said to the girls, “Daddy has made a big mistake. There is something that God called me to do, and I haven’t done it.” Without hesitation, there was a gasp and a reply, “Daddy, you are going to get us in BIG, BIG, trouble.”

In closing, at times, the Lord, who knew your child even before they were born, may speak through your children to remind you of His plans and purposes for your life. Don’t be surprised.

Take time to listen. Rekindle that love relationship between you and your Lord. He is a great Advisor in this high calling. In fact, when trouble comes, and it will, He can navigate the most experienced, and inexperienced, parent to God-sized accomplishments.

Live for Jesus! He’s coming soon!

