Something new and exciting is happening this weekend in Newton County. We have a new farmers market that will be starting at Newton’s ESCO Park, which is located on Hwy. 15 next to ESCO.

The park will be full of vendors selling their home-grown fruits and vegetables. All of the foods will be Mississippi grown, according to event organizers.

This is a partnership between the county, City of Newton and the Mississippi Regional Extension Service.

If you are a vendor wanting to sell this weekend, give the extension a call at 601-635-7011. They can give you all the details, but they will not accept any vendors who show up the day of the event wanting to sell without filling out a vendor application prior to the event.

We wish everyone the best of luck with this event, and please, everyone come out and support our local growers!