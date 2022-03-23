Local school districts are beginning to announce plans for early dismissals tomorrow as the area is under a moderate risk of severe weather.

As of 5 p.m., the Newton County School District and Union Public School District will be dismissing early on Wednesday, March 30.

NCSD will be dismissing at 2 p.m. while Union is dismissing at 2:15 p.m.

Here are their statements:

According to the National Weather Service: