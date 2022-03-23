Local school districts are beginning to announce plans for early dismissals tomorrow as the area is under a moderate risk of severe weather.
As of 5 p.m., the Newton County School District and Union Public School District will be dismissing early on Wednesday, March 30.
NCSD will be dismissing at 2 p.m. while Union is dismissing at 2:15 p.m.
Here are their statements:
According to the National Weather Service:
Rain and storms chances will return to the region on Wednesday. Severe storms are likely with the main threats being damaging winds and tornadoes. Winds will be strong with gusts up to 80mph.
Severe thunderstorms are likely Wednesday afternoon and evening across the region. Damaging winds up to 80mph and tornadoes are the primary concerns.
Strong winds will be possible ahead of the severe storms on Wednesday. Sustained winds of 25-35mph are expected with frequent gusts up to 55mph.