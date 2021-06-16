The Newton County Farmers Market will kick off this weekend at ESCO Park in Newton.

The market will be open from 8 a.m. to noon Saturday, and at least six vendors have already committed to show up.

Newton County Board of Supervisors Chairman Kenneth Harris said this market is a partnership between the county, the City of Newton and the Mississippi Regional Extension Service.

“We’ve had a lot of cooperation between the city, county and the extension to get this started,” Harris said. “We are hoping this will be a very successful event, something that will grow as we move forward.”

Extension agent Katrina McCalphia said the idea for the event started several months ago when a local grower approached the City of Newton to start its own farmers market. They were asking for a time and place for growers to be able to sell the fruits of their labor.

“We had someone approach the (Newton Board of Mayor and Aldermen) about starting a farmer’s market,” McCalphia said. “Ever since then, we have been working on a way to give growers that opportunity.”

Harris said that the farmers market will feature “Mississippi grown” fruits and vegetables and other Mississippi-based vendors. While they are charging a fee for growers and vendors to participate, Harris said they intend to keep the costs low so that just about anyone can participate.

“The fee is very low,” Harris said. “We feel like it’s low enough that growers should still be able to make a profit. We are going to have to abide by the rules. No vendors will be allowed to show up and sell without filling out an application prior to the event.”

Any other vendors interested in attending the event are asked to call the Newton County Extension Service at 601-635-7011. Vendors applications will be accepted up to the close of business Friday.

McCalphia said this farmers market is unique in the state.

“This is the first time in the state of Mississippi that there has been this kind of partnership between the cities, county and extension service to create a farmers market like this,” McCalphia said. “We encourage everyone to stop by and support our local growers at this farmers market.”

After this inaugural event, the farmers market will continue to be held on the first Fridays and third Saturdays of each month.