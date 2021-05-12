Adult students at The Secret Garden Art Studio will be exhibiting their latest art works for just an hour and a half Sunday afternoon, May 16.

The show will be from 3 to 4:30 p.m. at the historic McElroy-Hoye House at 400 East Church St. in Newton.

Guests will be able to wander from room to room as they see the art created this year and the restoration of the house accomplished over the last few years.

Everyone is welcome and Dottie Armstrong, teacher, encourages citizens to come and meet the artists.

Those exhibiting are as follows: Glenda Baucum, Barbara Bounds and Lynn Monroe, all of Newton; Elaine Moss and Leslie Williams, both of Decatur; Pam Thrash and Janice Griffin, both of Philadelphia; Virgie Lindley, Deborah Myers and Becky Valentine, all of Hickory; Julia Thigpen of Louin; Joyce Sims of Lawrence; and Terri Vance of Forest.