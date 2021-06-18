Johnathan Caleb Jones graduated May 22 from the United States Military Academy in West Point, N.Y.

He received his bachelor’s degree in geospatial information science and minored in African regional studies while in the USCC Company D-2. He is a native of Newton and a graduate of Newton County High School in 2017.

While at West Point, Jones served in many cadet leadership roles, including squad leader, company honor NCO, company military development officer and regimental S4 supply officer. He also participated all four years in the Spirit Band and served as executive officer in his final year.

Jones earned academic honors including dean’s list, distinguished cadet award, skill identifier 3Y (Army Space Cadre, space enabler) and the United States Geospatial Intelligence Foundation certificate in geospatial intelligence.

Upon graduation, Jones was promoted the rank of a second lieutenant and was commissioned as an air defense artillery officer. He was assigned to the 11th Air Defense Artillery Brigade based in Fort Bliss, Texas.