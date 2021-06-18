The Newton United Givers Fund received Thursday a large donation from the La-Z-Boy Foundation as it completes its 2020-2021 fundraising drive.

Danny Simoneau, general manager of La-Z-Boy South, said he is thankful their company has been able to come through for the community once again to help provide funding 36 local organizations funded by UGF.

“We are thankful that the founders of our company had the forethought to have this foundation so that we are able to help the communities that we are in,” Simoneau said. “We are just very blessed to be here in Newton and to be able to support the community through the United Givers Fund.”

La-Z-Boy has been a supporter of the United Givers Fund for many years, at least all 33 years Simoneau has been with La-Z-Boy.

Don Vares, chairman of the UGF fundraising drive, said he is thankful for La-Z-Boy’s support over the years.

“La-Z-Boy has been a valuable partner to the United Givers Fund,” Vares said. “We would not be able to reach our goal without their support and the support of all of our other donors throughout this campaign.”

“On behalf of the UGF board of directors, we a very appreciative and thankful for La-Z-Boy continued support,” said UGF board chairman Bob Beckley. “We will soon be distributing funds to these various agencies”

While the 2020-2021 campaign is nearly complete, the Newton United Givers Fund is still seeking donations from anyone individuals and businesses who want to help support its agencies for now and the future. The goal of the non-profit organization is to provide a united fundraising drive so that it saves one much hassle for separate collecting drives.

One donation serves the following agencies: Red Cross (Newton County Chapter), Boy Scouts (Choctaw Council), Girl Scouts, Newton County Rural Development Association, 4-H Club Council, Salvation Army, Newton House of Hope, Newton County Youth Organization, Newton Arts Council, Newton Little Theatre, all schools (band and athletics), fire departments, libraries in Newton County, Newton Historical Cultural Commission, Footprints and The American Cancer Society.

Tax-deductible donations can be made by mailing them to UGF, c/o Newton Chamber Of Commerce, 128 S. Main St., Newton, MS 39345, or by calling the Newton Chamber, and someone will pick up the contribution.