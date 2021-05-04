Two events have been scheduled for the National Day of Prayer in Newton County today. Both events begin at noon.

The Newton County National Day of Prayer service will be at noon on the steps of the Newton County Courthouse. The Newton County Middle School Choir will sing during the service. Local ministers will be participating in the service.

The City of Newton's National Day of Prayer service will be at noon on the steps of City Hall. The Rev. Horatio Wilson of Pleasant Grove M.B. Church will be leading the service this year.