Newton County High School Senior Tate Baucum gives the gift of life at the campus’ Blood Drive this week. The event was sponsored by the Student Council. Jessica Thomas and Ben Wall are the Student Council Advisers.

Newton County High School Senior Library Worker Mckinley Gregory and Library Media Specialist Ben Wall update the marquee promoting the countdown to the Book Fair which begins on October 24th and remains open through October 28th. The hours for students and guests to shop in the NCHS Library are from 7:30 am-3:00 pm.

Newton County Elementary School First Grade Teachers Brooke Morgan and Stephanie McDonald make their way to class after visiting the Coffee and Doughnut Bar, giving emphasis to Breast Cancer Awareness with preventive tips for wellness. Submitted photo

Newton County Elementary School Third Grader Keaten McMillan participates in the “Probing the Limits” simulation during a recent Field Trip with his class to the Mis- sissippi Museum of Natural Science.

Newton County Elementary School Fifth Grader Hannah Lin sprays a water bottle demonstrating rain and run-off during Conservation Day at Turkey Creek this week. The Newton County Soil and Conservation Office coordinated ten rotation stations, informing fifth grade students of the importance of safety, conservation, wildlife, farming, horticulture, and natural resources. Submitted Photos

The programs at the Newton County Career and Technical Center emphasize a specific character trait each month. These students were selected as Student of the Month rep- resentatives by the faculty for August and September front row from left: Bailey Arinder, Molly Thornton, and Dyasia Lampkin; back row from left: Chris Chertkow, Chris Burton, and Jeremiah Blalock. The character focus was friendly for August and cooperative for September.

The Newton County Career and Technical Student of the Month nominees representing the second block programs for August and September include front row from left: Marieli Quijano, Anna Lynne Pierce, Natalie Allen, and Courtney Palmer; back row from left: Jorden Williams, Mac Morgan, Drew Stevens, Gabe McCarty, Ethan Burton, Cade Cooley, and Roaman Bender.

The Newton County Career and Technical Center “Student of the Month” third block honorees for August and September are front row from left: Jayme Dalton, Claudia Allen, Kylie Bagley, and Kensley Allen; back row from left: Brady Rigdon and Cade Cooley.

These Positive Office Referral recipients for the first nine weeks at Newton County El- ementary School were treated to a VIP Lunch with the principals this week front row from left: Kipton Wiggins, Noah Ward, Payton Erby, Bethany Joyner, and Kaylynn Pear- son; back row from left: NCES Principal Jason Roberson, NCES Assistant Principal Jessica Loper, and NCES Assistant Principal John May. NCES staff and faculty reward students with a Positive Office Referral for exceptional acts of kindness while on cam- pus.