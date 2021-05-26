Lake’s baseball scoreboard was lit up with the number 8 in honor of Jake Nester, who wore the number in his playing career at Lake.
Submitted photo
Lake baseball coach Jake Nester, right, receives East Central Mississippi Fellowship of Christian Athletes Inspiration Award prior to game on April 13, 2021. He is pictured with his wife, Renee Thompson Nester, left; his son, Wes, center left; and his daughter, Laken, center right. Nester passed away on Friday morning due to complications from his yearlong fight with cancer.
Brent Maze/The Appeal
Coach Jake Nester leaves legacy of hard work, competitor
Former Lake baseball coach Wyatt Tullos remembers it well.
It was the middle of June and the Hornets were playing a summer doubleheader later that afternoon but a group of young men were already at the field. Tullos broke out his fungo and started hitting balls to his eager players.
More than two hours and a bucket of sweat late...
