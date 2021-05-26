Lake’s baseball scoreboard was lit up with the number 8 in honor of Jake Nester, who wore the number in his playing career at Lake. Submitted photo

Lake baseball coach Jake Nester, right, receives East Central Mississippi Fellowship of Christian Athletes Inspiration Award prior to game on April 13, 2021. He is pictured with his wife, Renee Thompson Nester, left; his son, Wes, center left; and his daughter, Laken, center right. Nester passed away on Friday morning due to complications from his yearlong fight with cancer. Brent Maze/The Appeal