Newton Municipal Schools Breakfast Menu

Thur. 1/20-Breakfast Pizza, Muffin & Yogurt, Chilled Fruit Cup, Chilled Fruit Juice, Milk, Condiments

Fri. 1/21-Grits, Eggs, & Toast, Cereal & Pop Tart, Chilled Fruit Cup, Chilled Fruit Juice, Milk, Condiments

Mon. 1/24-Sausage Biscuit, Cereal & Pop Tart, Chilled Fruit Cup, Chilled Fruit Juice, Milk, Condiments

Tues. 1/25-Pancake on a Stick, Muffin & Yogurt, Chilled Fruit Cup, Chilled Fruit Juice, Milk, Condiments

Wed. 1/26-French Toast Sticks, Cereal & Pop Tart, Chilled Fruit Cup, Chilled Fruit Juice, Milk, Condiments

Newton Municipal Schools Lunch Menu

Thur. 1/20-Vegetable Beef Soup w/Sandwich Combo, Chicken Fajita Salad, Seasoned Green Beans, Crackers, Fresh Apples, Milk

Fri. 1/21-Taco Bar, Sweet Corn, Pinto Beans, Chilled Fruit Cup, Chilled Fruit Juice, Milk, Condiments

Mon. 1/24-Pizza, Hamburger, Tater Tots, Baby Carrots w/Dip, Chilled Fruit Cup, Fruit Juice, Milk, Condiments

Tues. 1/25-Salisbury Steak w/Gravy, Chicken Fajita Wrap/Chips, Steamed Rice, Broccoli w/Cheese, Texas Toast, Sliced Peaches, Milk

Wed. 1/26-Manager’s Choice

Union Public School Breakfast Menu

*Available daily at Breakfast (9-12 Grades only): Variety of Cereals, Assorted Fresh Fruit, Juice, Milk

Thursday 1/20-French Toast Sticks

Friday 1/21-Sausage Biscuit

Monday 1/24-Sausage Pancake on a Stick

Tuesday 1/25-Biscuit Gravy/Eggs

Wednesday 1/26-French Toast Sticks

Union Public School Lunch Menu

*Available daily at Lunch (9-12 Grades only): Daily Jacket Specials, Assorted Fresh Fruit, and Milk

Thursday 1/20-Mac & Cheese/Ham Slice, Grilled Chicken Salad, Southern Collard Greens, French Fries, Assorted Fruit, Mexican Cornbread, Cookie

Friday 1/21-Veggie Soup/Grilled Cheese, Chef Salad, Tater Tots, Green Pea Salad, Assorted Fruit, Crackers, Brownies

Monday 1/24-BBQ Chicken Wings, Grilled Fajita Salad, Sweet Potato Fries, Southern Turnip Greens, Mexican Cornbread, Cookie

Tuesday 1/25-Stromboli, Chicken Tender Salad, Glazed Carrots, Seasoned Green Beans, Assorted Fruit, Cookie

Wednesday 1/26-Chicken Alfredo, Tuna Salad/Crackers, Broccoli/Rice Casserole, French Fries, Assorted Fruit, Garlic Toast, Cookie

Newton County Elementary Campus Breakfast Menu

Thur. 1/20-Whole Grain Biscuit, Bacon Strips, Fresh Fruit Cup, Assorted Fruit Juices, and a Variety of Milk

Fri. 1/21-Waffles in a Bag, Sausage Patty, Choice of Strawberry or Blueberry Yogurt, Fresh Fruit Cup, and a Variety of Milk

Mon. 1/24-French Toast Sticks, Choice of Strawberry or Blueberry Yogurt, Bacon Strips, Fresh Fruit Cup, Assorted Fruit Juices, and a Variety of Milk

Tues. 1/25-Whole Grain Biscuit, Bacon Strips, Cheese Omelet, Fresh Fruit Cup, Assorted Fruit Juices, and a Variety of Milk

Wed. 1/26-Mini Pancakes in a Bag, Sausage Patty, Choice of Strawberry or Blueberry Yogurt, Fresh Fruit Cup, Assorted Fruit Juices, and a Variety of Milk

Newton County Elementary Campus Lunch Menu

Thur. 1/20-Chicken Tenders, Mashed Potatoes, Whole Wheat Roll, Green Beans, Assorted Fruit Juices, Fresh Fruit Cup, and a Variety of Milk

Fri. 1/21-American Sub Sandwich, Fruit and Yogurt Plate, Fries, Mixed Vegetables, Chocolate Pudding, Fresh Fruit Cup, Assorted Fruit Juices, and a Variety of Milk

Mon. 1/24-Mexican Pizza, Whole Kernel Corn, Chocolate Chip Cookie, Fruit Cup, Assorted Fruit Juices, and a Variety of Milk

Tues. 1/25-Beef Taco with Soft Tortilla, Chef Salad, Cheesy Broccoli, Assorted Fruit Juices, Fresh Fruit Cup, and a Variety of Milk

Wed. 1/26-Corn Dog Nuggets, Macaroni and Cheese, Green Peas, Assorted Fruit Juices, Fresh Fruit Cup, and a Variety of Milk

Newton County Middle/High School Campus Breakfast

Thur. 1/20-Whole Grain Biscuit, Bacon Strips, Fresh Fruit Cup, Assorted Fruit Juices, and a Variety of Milk

Fri. 1/21-Bagel with Sausage and Gravy, Choice of Strawberry or Blueberry Yogurt, Fresh Fruit Cup, and a Variety of Milk

Mon. 1/24-French Toast Sticks, Choice of Strawberry or Blueberry Yogurt, Bacon Strips, Fresh Fruit Cup, Assorted Fruit Juices, and a Variety of Milk

Tues. 1/25-Whole Grain Biscuit, Sausage Patty, Cheese Omelet, Fresh Fruit Cup, Assorted Fruit Juices, and a Variety of Milk

Wed. 1/26-Sausage and Pancake on a Stick, Choice of Strawberry or Blueberry Yogurt, Fresh Fruit Cup, Assorted Fruit Juices, and a Variety of Milk

Newton County Middle/High School Campus Lunch Menu

Thur. 1/20-Chicken Tenders, Mashed Potatoes, Whole Wheat Roll, Green Beans, Assorted Fruit Juices, Fresh Fruit Cup, and a Variety of Milk

Fri. 1/21-American Sub Sandwich, Fruit and Yogurt Plate, Fries, Mixed Vegetables, Chocolate Pudding, Fresh Fruit Cup, Assorted Fruit Juices, and a Variety of Milk

Mon. 1/24-Mexican Pizza, Whole Kernel Corn, Chocolate Chip Cookie, Fruit Cup, Assorted Fruit Juices, and a Variety of Milk

Tues. 1/25-Beef Taco with Soft Tortilla, Chef Salad, Cheesy Broccoli, Assorted Fruit Juices, Fresh Fruit Cup, and a Variety of Milk

Wed. 1/26-Ranch Parmesan Pasta Chicken, Tuna Salad, Chef Salad, Green Peas, Whole Wheat Garlic Toast, Assorted Fruit Juices, Fresh Fruit Cup, and a Variety of Milk