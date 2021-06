Students who maintained an “A” throughout their fourth grade year at Newton County Elementary School include front row from left: Ella Gibbon, Cooper Franklin, Erin Tullos, Lilah Stamper, and Ezra Harrison; second row from left: Mark Savell, Jax White, Mason Platt, Isabella Tran, Hannah Cornelson, and Trever Jenkins; back row from left: Scott Bassett, MaKenna Reece, Lianna Williams, Tinley May, Aiyanna Emerson, and Baylee Clark. Also recognized: Lilly Tucker.