Newton County Academy recently honored its 10th grade class during its awards program.
Receiving awards were, from left, (standing): Ashley Smith, honor roll; Savannah Smith, Headmaster List, accounting, and chemistry; Elijah Merrell, honor roll; Reed Terrell, honor roll; Blair Boutwell, honor roll; Embrey Reese; (sitting): Madeline Vance, Headmaster List; Cayden Alexander, honor roll; Lexie Barrett, Headmaster List; and Lilly Hollingsworth, Headmaster List, world history, algebra II, and English II. Not pictured was Ryan Moore, Headmaster List.