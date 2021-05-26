My attention was drawn to several issues of importance concerning us, the state of Mississippi, and our nation. Bear with me, as it is evident that much of this kind of news does not appear on the national or even local media. I peruse the internet news sources, see these kinds of things that make my jaw drop, and feel compelled to share with anyone who will listen or read.

I remember years ago, when I was teaching kindergarten on the coast, I listened to American Family Radio every morning as I drove in to school. I was horrified to learn of the type of abortion being performed across the nation, called “partial-birth abortion.”

When I mentioned it to some of the other teachers, they had not heard of it! That was my first knowledge of the fact that crucial news and information could be either withheld from, or just missed by, our general public. That is definitely true now, with the cancel culture in control of the media.

Today some states are attempting to limit abortion, while other states’ laws either allow or attempt to allow abortions to be performed even past the time of the viability, or ability of the child to survive outside of the womb. The Supreme Court agreed last week to hear a challenge to Mississippi’s law banning most abortions after 15 weeks of pregnancy, which many think will be a real test of the 1973 Roe v. Wade court decision. Some are calling it a threat to reproductive rights, where others on the pro-life side call it a chance to save the lives of many babies.

Marjorie Dannenfelser, president of the anti-abortion organization Susan B. Anthony List, said, “This is a landmark opportunity for the Supreme Court to recognize the right of states to protect unborn children. It is time for the Supreme Court to catch up to scientific reality and the resulting consensus of the American people as expressed in elections and policy.”

Fifteen other states besides Mississippi have tried to ban abortions before viability but have been blocked in court, according to USA Today. In Texas there are now 25 cities that call themselves “sanctuary cities,” declaring abortion to be illegal.

Josef Stalin, as was stated as saying, “One death is a tragedy. A million deaths is a statistic.” America has aborted over 60 million babies since 1973, yet the country is only responsible for 3 percent of the abortions of the world, according to a program I heard on American Family Radio. That pro-life commentator on radio told the story of two women in China who said they would be like the Israelite mid-wives in the Book of Exodus, as they determined to help a woman there who was pregnant with her second child, which is forbidden in China. They helped her have and keep the baby.

Another news item that caused me to listen with my mouth open was the report of how the new Defense Secretary, Lloyd Austin, ordered a military-wide effort examining domestic extremism in the military after the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol. From what I have heard and read, it seems that domestic extremism includes people who believe in free speech, patriots, conservative Christians, those who believe America is a good country offering opportunities to people of all ethnic groups, and those in favor of the previous president.

Fox News’ Tucker Carlson said on March 26, 2021, that the “U.S. military has gone full woke, waging war on those who disagree with them.” Secretary Austin has promised to “rid our ranks of racists and extremists.” Carlson says, “[W]hat you’re seeing is not an attempt to make the military better. What you’re seeing is a political purge of the military.” He even quotes senators or representatives who have negative opinions of veterans who they call extremists or white supremacists.

An article by Kerry Picket, in the Washington Examiner on May 19, told of Republican lawmakers’ concern for “left-wing bias seeping into military training.” She said the annual National Defense Authorization Act could include amendments by GOP members of the House Armed Services Committee, which oversees the bill, to tamp down what they call “woke” political bias within the Department of Defense. She quoted Rep. Mike Rogers, the top Republican on the House Armed Services Committee, as saying, “My Republican colleagues and I hear regularly from active duty and retired service members that even holding conservative values is now enough to endanger a service member’s military career.” Evidence was discovered that the Pentagon plans to “scrutinize domestic extremism within its own ranks by surveilling service members’ social media content.”

Would you believe, it is systemic racism for the Air Force to recruit candidates with a private pilot’s license? Lt. Gen. Brad Webb, the commander of the Air Force Education and Training Command, explained, “…if you’re rich enough to afford to have private pilot time, you can get a license. That ought not be weighted in such a way that you exclude, you know, various ethnic groups.” And in October, the head of Air Force recruiting office, Major General Ed Thomas, published a piece on Yahoo entitled, “86 percent of Air Force pilots are white men. Here’s why this needs to change.” (This also from Tucker Carlson’s commentary of March 26.)

I discovered another report, from The Epoch Times, of an “open letter” composed by more than 120 retired U.S. military leaders who warn that the country is in “deep peril” in the conflict between Marxism and constitutional freedom. To quote, “The signatories point out what they consider the biggest threats to the country: the rise of China, the rejoining of the Iran nuclear deal, immigration, and the ending of the Keystone Pipeline project.” The letter, which dealt with other areas of great concern, received a lot of backlash, causing the letter’s organizer, Maj. Gen. Joe Arbuckle, to explain their motive for writing it. “[T]he situation facing our nation today is dire….We are facing threats greater than at any other time since our country was founded. To remain silent would be a dereliction of duty.”

If you want to see a man with great concern for the direction the country is going, look up Representative Louie Gohmert (R-TX) speaking on the House floor on May 14, 2021. It might make you cry. A couple of things he shared were concerning the January 6 Capitol riot. He said there was no evidence they were armed. He also said that there are hundreds today who are “political prisoners held hostage by their own government.” Quoting Gohmert, “Joe Biden’s Justice Department is criminalizing political protest, but only political protest by Republicans or conservatives.”

We must be concerned about the things that concern God, such as life and freedom and righteousness. If we decide to just pray, sit back and do nothing, while we expect God to do it all, we may rue the day we did. To quote Edmund Burke, “The only thing necessary for the triumph of evil is for good men to do nothing.”

Live for Jesus! He’s coming soon! You may contact me at lagnesrussell@gmail.com or 601-635-3282.