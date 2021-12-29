A tornado watch has been issued for parts of Arkansas, Louisiana and Mississippi until 8 p.m. on Saturday.

The watch includes Newton, Neshoba, Leake, Scott, Kemper and Lauderdale counties.

Severe thunderstorms are likely today during the afternoon to late evening hours of New Year's Day. If these storms materialize, they have to potential to produce damaging wind gusts up to 70 mph, large hail up to golf ball size, and tornadoes. The greater likelihood of severe storms is across the Highway 82 corridor in northern Mississippi but severe weather will remain possible across a large portion of the region.

Breezy conditions are expected New Years Day, with sustained winds up to 20-25 mph and wind gusts of 35 mph areawide. Higher gusts up to 45 mph are possible areas along & northwest from Natchez to Jackson to Columbus, MS line. Highest wind gusts will occur during the late morning and afternoon hours. Motorists may experience difficult driving conditions, especially along east to west roadways, and some downed trees and powerlines are possible, especially in the northwest Delta. Residents should secure any remaining holiday and inflatable decorations.

Showers and strong thunderstorms, some severe, will be possible across portions of the area this afternoon into the evening. Temperatures will remain warm for this time of year, with high temperatures ranging from the upper 70s to lower 80s in most locations.