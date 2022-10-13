The Homecoming Queen was Faith Hardaway, second from right. The Football Maid was Destinee Hardy, second from left. The Homecoming King is Jamarveous Reed, center. The homecoming winners were pictured with CTE Director Dr. Kevin Carter, right, and Principal Sonya Chapman, left.
Newton High School held its homecoming football game on Friday night at E.L. Morgan Field. During halftime, the homecoming maid, king and queen were all named.
Copyright 2022 Emmerich Newspapers, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.