East Central Community College held Phi Theta Kappa induction ceremonies on campus Monday, September 26, with 59 students eligible to join the prestigious honor society. PTK is the international honor society of two-year colleges recognizing academic achievement. Students participating in ECCC’s Fall 2022 induction ceremony and their hometowns include (front row, from left) Dawanna Keyes of Raleigh, Emmie Herrington of Louisville, Madeline Shinn of Hickory, Czarina Williams of Decatur, Maria Camila Vanegas of Bogota, Colombia, Kaitlyn Jackson of Little Rock, Skylar Miles of Morton, Natalie Lampton of Decatur, Makenzie Sessions of Hickory, Khaki McClendon of Forest, and Logan Mccraw of Union; (second row, from left) Ella Windham of Philadelphia, Sydney Curran of Louisville, Jaime Harrison of Meridian, Gracie Waggoner of Carthage, Ivey Bruntlett of Raleigh, Ellana Palokas of Carthage, Madeline Little of Philadelphia, Eady Sparks of Sebastopol, Kaitlin Murphy of Sebastopol, Emily Duran of Philadelphia, Jessy Thrash of Philadelphia, and Kennedee Shelton of Keithville, La.; and (top row, from left) Reginald Hudson of De Kalb, Gavin White of Philadelphia, Charlie Tarlton of Preston, Tyson Nichols of Louisville, Jennings Fulton of Louisville, Rope Lovern of Union, Cade Smith of Forest, Wilson Jackson of Little Rock, and Brayden Pickett of Philadelphia. To qualify, students must have completed at least 12 hours of coursework that may be applied to an associate degree and must have a grade-point average of 3.5 or higher. (EC Photo)