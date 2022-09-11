Union Public School Breakfast Menu

*Available daily at Breakfast (9-12 Grades only): Variety of Cereals, Assorted Fresh Fruit, Juice, Milk

Thursday 11/10-Cinnamon Toast Crunch Pastry

Friday 11/11-Sausage Biscuit

Monday 11/14-Mini Confetti Pancakes

Tuesday 11/15-Cheese Omelet Biscuit

Wednesday 11/16-Blueberry Cookie Bites

Union Public School Lunch Menu

*Available daily at Lunch (9-12 Grades only): Daily Jacket Specials, Assorted Fresh Fruit, and Milk

Thursday 11/10-Chicken Spaghetti, Grilled Chicken Salad, Green Beans, Seasoned Potato Wedges, Assorted Fruit, Roll, Cookie

Friday 11/11-Chicken and Waffles, Chef Salad, Sweet Potato Fries, Seasoned Cabbage, Assorted Fruit, Banana Pudding

Monday 11/14-Veggie Quesadilla, Taco Salad, Tater Tots, Green Peas, Assorted Fruit, Cookie

Tuesday 11/15-Pulled Pork Sandwich, Chicken Tender Salad, Cheesy Broccoli, Glazed Carrots, Assorted Fruit, Roll, Cookie

Wednesday 11/16-Turkey and Dressing, Sweet Potato Casserole, Seasoned Green Beans, Assorted Fruit, Roll, Southern Mud

Newton County Elementary Campus Breakfast Menu

Thurs. 11/10-Whole Grain Biscuit, Bacon Strips, Fresh Fruit Cup, Assorted Fruit Juices, and a Variety of Milk

Fri. 11/11-Waffles in a Bag, Sausage Patty, Choice of Strawberry and Blueberry Yogurt, Fresh Fruit Cup, Assorted Fruit Juices, and a Variety of Milk

Mon. 11/14-Sausage and Pancake on a Stick, Choice of Strawberry or Blueberry Yogurt, Fresh Fruit Cup, Assorted Fruit Juices, and a Variety of Milk

Tues. 11/15-Whole Grain Biscuit, Bacon Strips, Cheese Omelet, Fresh Fruit Cup, Assorted Fruit Juices, and a Variety of Milk

Wed. 11/16-Mini Pancakes in a Bag, Sausage Patty, Choice of Strawberry or Blueberry Yogurt, Fresh Fruit Cup, Assorted Fruit Juices, and a Variety of Milk

Newton County Elementary Campus Lunch Menu

Thurs. 11/10-Turkey and Dressing, Lima Beans, Yam Patties, Cranberry Sauce, Whole Wheat Roll, Chilled Peaches, Assorted Fruit Juices, and a Variety of Milk

Fri. 11/11-Ham and Cheese Hoagie, Fruit and Yogurt Plate, Baked Beans, Crinkle Cut Fries, Fresh Fruit Cup, Assorted Fruit Juices, and a Variety of Milk

Mon. 11/14-Chicken Nuggets, Fruit and Yogurt Plate, Macaroni and Cheese, Fresh Fruit Cup, Assorted Fruit Juices, and a Variety of Milk

Tues. 11/15-Beefy Nachos Grande, Chef Salad, Baby Carrots with Dressing, Fresh Fruit Cup, Assorted Fruit Juices, and a Variety of Milk

Wed. 11/16-Barbeque Rib Sandwich, Tater Tots, Corn on the Cob, Fresh Fruit Cup, Assorted Fruit Juices, and a Variety of Milk

Newton County Middle/High School Campus Breakfast

Thurs. 11/10-Sausage and Biscuit, Fresh Fruit Bowl, Choice of Strawberry or Blueberry Yogurt, and a Variety of Milk

Fri. 11/11-Breakfast Sausage Pizza, Choice of Strawberry and Blueberry Yogurt, Fresh Fruit Bowl, Assorted Fruit Juices, and a Variety of Milk

Mon. 11/14-French Toast Sticks, Choice of Strawberry or Blueberry Yogurt, Bacon Strips, Fresh Fruit Cup, Assorted Fruit Juices, and a Variety of Milk

Tues. 11/15-Whole Grain Biscuit, Bacon Strips, Cheese Omelet, Fresh Fruit Cup, Assorted Fruit Juices, and a Variety of Milk

Wed. 11/16-Sausage and Pancake on a Stick, Choice of Strawberry or Blueberry Yogurt, Fresh Fruit Cup, Assorted Fruit Juices, and a Variety of Milk

Newton County Middle/High School Campus Lunch Menu

Thurs. 11/10-Turkey and Dressing, Lima Beans, Yam Patties, Cranberry Sauce, Whole Wheat Roll, Chilled Peaches, Assorted Fruit Juices, and a Variety of Milk

Fri. 11/11-Ham and Cheese Hoagie, Fruit and Yogurt Plate, Baked Beans, Crinkle Cut Fries, Fresh Fruit Cup, Assorted Fruit Juices, and a Variety of Milk

Mon. 11/14-Chicken Nuggets, Fruit and Yogurt Plate, Macaroni and Cheese, Fresh Fruit Cup, Assorted Fruit Juices, and a Variety of Milk

Tues. 11/15-Beefy Nachos Grande, Chef Salad, Baby Carrots with Dressing, Fresh Fruit Cup, Assorted Fruit Juices, and a Variety of Milk

Wed. 11/16-Barbeque Rib Sandwich, Tater Tots, Corn on the Cob, Fresh Fruit Cup, Assorted Fruit Juices, and a Variety of Milk

Newton Municipal Schools Breakfast Menu

Thur. 11/10-French Toast Sticks, Cereal Bar & Yogurt, Chilled Fruit Cup, Chilled Fruit Juice, Milk, Condiments

Fri. 11/11- Sausage Biscuit, Cereal Bar & Yogurt, Chilled Fruit Cup, Chilled Fruit Juice, Milk, Condiments

Mon. 11/14- Sausage Biscuit, Cereal Bar & Yogurt, Chilled Fruit Cup, Chilled Fruit Juice, Milk, Condiments

Tues. 11/15-Grits, Toast and Eggs, Cereal Bar & Yogurt, Chilled Fruit Cup, Chilled Fruit Juice, Milk, Condiments

Wed. 11/16-Pancake on a Stick, Cereal Bowl, Chilled Fruit Cup, Chilled Fruit Juice, Milk, Condiments

Newton Municipal Schools Lunch Menu

Thur. 11/10-Vegetable Stew, Chef Salad, Grilled Cheese Sandwich, Broccoli Salad, Chilled Pears, Fruit Juice, Saltine Crackers, Milk

Fri. 11/11-Corn Dog, Seasoned Wedges, Chilled Fruit Cup, Chilled Fruit Juice, Fresh Baked Cookie, Milk, Condiments

Mon. 11/14-Hamburger, French Fries, Celery Stick w/Dip, Chilled Fruit Cup, Chilled Fruit Juice, Milk, Condiments

Tues. 11/15-Slice Pizza, Sweet Corn, Tomatoes w/Dip, Chilled Fruit Cup, Chilled Fruit Juice, Milk

Wed. 11/16-Hot Dog, Tater Tots, Carrots w/Dip, Chilled Fruit Cup, Chilled Fruit Juice, Milk, Condiments