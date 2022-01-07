﻿This Week

ECCC Accepting Applications for In-District Gap-Filler Scholarship

East Central Community College in Decatur is now accepting applications for the Slagle In-District Tuition Scholarship. This “gap filler” scholarship awards several thousand dollars annually to ECCC students who do not receive and/or qualify for sources of funding sufficient to cover the cost of tuition. Depending on the availability of funding, the Slagle In-District Tuition Scholarship is available for students residing in or attending high school in the college’s district, which includes Leake, Neshoba, Newton, Scott, and Winston counties. The priority deadline to apply is June 30, 2022. For more information on the Slagle In-District Scholarship, contact ECCC Student Services at 601-635-6204 or email go2ec@eccc.edu.

Newton County Youth

Football and Cheer Camp

and Registration

Season 2022 Registration for Newton County Youth Football and Cheer is in full swing! Sign up for camp is $20 and kids will receive a shirt and a meal, while learning basic fundamentals, exercises and drills. We will also have some fun with team building games and activities. Sign up for camp and money will be due July 1.

2022 Registration is available now as well and we will be set up to take forms and payments from parents during camp. Homeschool children and other districts are welcome to join us. Practice typically starts in August and games start in September-November. Season Registration fee will be $85 for football and cheer. Financial assistance is available for your child, if you qualify. https://everykidsports.org/every-kid-sports-pass/faq/

To pre-register your child, we will mail you the registration papers by going to this link: https:docs.google.com/forms/d/1wrbyg4ugRMVzyFRtqh1Hnvu0Xlz0D566s5NFAd8O…

Summer Reading Program

at Decatur Public Library

The Jessie Mae Everett Public Library in Decatur is excited to host a summer reading program throughout the month of June. Readers of all ages are welcome to participate! There will be weekly events at the library geared toward children. Register by visiting the library or calling Melody at 601-635-2777.

Upcoming

Union High School Class of 1982 40th Anniversary

Celebration

Union High School Class of 1982 will celebrate its 40th Anniversary on July 9, at 11:30 a.m., at the Union Community Center. Please spread the word to teachers and students. The meal is $15 per person. RSVP by June 25 to Nancy Jo Maples at nancyjomaples@aol.com.

Union Mayor and Board of

Alderman Meeting on July 7

The City of Union Mayor and Board of Alderman Meeting will be held on Thursday, July 7, at 5:30 p.m. at the Community Center in the Park.

Union Public School District Board of Education Meeting Date Change

The Board of Trustees will hold its regular meeting for July 2022 on Monday, July 18 at 6 p.m. in the Central Office Boardroom at 417 S. Decatur Street in Union. This meeting is moved from its regularly scheduled meeting date of July 11.

Increasing One Lifestyle

Expo in Laurel

Increasing One Lifestyle Expo will take place on Saturday, July 23, at the Cameron Center in Laurel. Admission is free to this exclusive event and it will be hosted by Miranda Beard. There will be free food, drinks, a fashion show and you can also shop with vendors. Live music will be provided by DJ Goldyi from 3-7 p.m. Come out and support local and surrounding vendors. The Cameron Center is located at 711 N. 10th Avenue in Laurel.

