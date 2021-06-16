Today, Rush Health Systems and Ochsner Health announced plans for Rush to merge with Ochsner by mid-2022.

This announcement comes after the two health systems created partnership agreement in 2019. Officials from both hospitals said that merged system will expand access to patients in east Mississippi and west Alabama to high-quality, affordable and innovative care and more clinical specialties close to home.

“We have recently worked with Ochsner on several initiatives, including the implementation of Epic, a best-in-class electronic medical records system, at our hospitals and clinics. Today’s news means that we are taking the next step in our partnership,” said Larkin Kennedy, President and CEO, Rush Health Systems, in a statement released Thursday. “We are excited to join Ochsner Health and work with them to continue to improve quality and decrease costs while enhancing access to highly specialized care closer to home.”

As part of Ochsner, officials believe Rush will be able to grow existing programs and offer new services for the patients it serves across the region. Employees of Rush Health Systems will also see an increase in minimum wage to $12 per hour once the merger is complete in mid-2022, positively impacting more than 400 employees and representing an investment of at least $1.5 million in the people who play vital roles within the health system.

“We have tremendous respect for Rush Health Systems and the work they have done to advance care in Mississippi. The announcement today is a natural progression of our existing partnership with Rush, and we are excited to work with them to expand services while improving the health and wellness of people in the communities Rush serves,” said Warner Thomas, President and CEO, Ochsner Health. “We look forward to building on the great work of Rush to improve access to high-quality, cost-effective and innovative care.”

According to the press release from both companies, the health system will focus on the following:

• Expanded access to specialty and sub-specialty services so that more patients can receive the care they need closer to home, including cardiology and cardiovascular surgery, neurology and highly specialized stroke care, women’s services, cancer treatment and surgical oncology.

• Innovation in healthcare delivery through Ochsner’s expanded technological and digital capabilities, including expansions in telehealth, digital monitoring and clinical improvements guided by artificial intelligence.

• Access to Ochsner’s robust clinical research network, one of the largest in the Gulf South, so Rush patients will be able to participate in groundbreaking, novel therapies, including the latest in cancer treatment, close to home.

• More efficient, affordable care through the sharing of best practices and resources. Economies of scale will allow Ochsner to find efficiencies throughout the system, and then invest more in programs and resources locally.

“I’m extremely proud of the health system Rush has become since its founding more than 100 years ago, and I look forward to seeing what the future holds for our patients, our people and our communities as we become Ochsner Rush Health,” said Wallace Strickland, Rush Health Systems Board Chairman and former president and CEO. “I am confident we’ll be able to do even more for the people of east Mississippi and west Alabama with the resources of a larger system such as Ochsner Health.”

“We are excited to take this step forward with Rush Health Systems as they join Ochsner Health. We already share similar values and a commitment to the people of the communities we serve,” said Robert Hart, MD, Chief Medical Officer, Ochsner Health. “For decades, our organizations have benefitted from a strong relationship, dating back to when Dr. Leslie V. Rush, Sr. hosted Dr. Alton Ochsner on several occasions in the early 1970s as a guest speaker for special events. We are thrilled that our relationship has continued to evolve to benefit our patients.”

Rush Health Systems will become Ochsner Rush Health when the merger is complete in mid-2022, following regulatory approvals. The partnership will be governed by a board comprised of Rush community members, physicians and representatives from Ochsner Health. Rush medical staff will continue to be comprised of employed and independent physicians. All medical staff will retain existing privileges after the effective merger date. Patients may continue to use existing insurance at all facilities.

“The challenges we currently face as healthcare providers are unprecedented. Through the recent COVID-19 pandemic, we have seen the benefits of working together. There is no doubt the future of healthcare is about collaboration,” said Fred Duggan, MD, Chief Medical Officer, Rush Health Systems. “Employed physicians from both organizations along with independent, community physicians will have the opportunity to increase clinical collaboration, implement advanced, patient-centered technology and expand services in the region.”

Check next Wednesday's edition for more on this developing story.