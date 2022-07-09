﻿This Week

Rhodes Family Reunion at the Union Community Center

The Rhodes Reunion will be held on Sunday, Sept. 11, beginning at 10 a.m. at the Union Community Center at 110 Park Street in Union. Please come and bring a covered dish and enjoy time together with family. For more information, contact Sheila Turnage at 601-736-2260.

Busy Hands Quilt Guild Monthly Meeting

The monthly meeting of the Busy Hands Quilt Guild is scheduled for Sept. 13 in the Fellowship Hall of Decatur United Methodist Church. The Sit and Sew begins at 9:30 a.m. and the afternoon program at 1 p.m. Come join us for a day of sewing. You do not have to be a member to attend, just someone interested in learning to make quilts by hand or machine.

Upcoming

Newton County Soil & Water Conservation District Wildlife Expo

The Newton County Soil & Water Conservation District invites you to their Wildlife Expo on October 27 at the American Legion Hut. The program will be Wild Hog Management & Trapping. This is a free event. A meal of BBQ Pork, Baked Beans, Potato Salad, Roll, Dessert and drink will be offered for $10. The Meal will begin at 6 p.m., while the Program will begin at 7 p.m. There will also be door prizes, a Silent Auction and a Gun Raffle. The American Legion Hut is located on Highway 15 South in Decatur.

Registration Underway for ECCC’s Remaining Fall 2022 Academic Terms

Registration continues for the college’s Fall Intensive Term II On-Campus, Fall Intensive Term II Online, and Fall 4-Week Online classes.

Fall Intensive Term II On-Campus Classes begin on Wednesday, Oct. 5. The last day to register is Thursday, Oct. 6. Final exams are Dec. 5-8.

Fall Intensive Term II Online Classes begin on Monday, Oct. 17. The last day to register is Tuesday, Oct. 18. Final exams are Dec. 5-8.

Classes in the Fall 4-Week Online Term begin on Monday Oct. 17. The last day to register is also Oct. 17. The last day of classes is Nov. 11.

There is also a three-week December Online Term, with classes beginning Dec. 12 and ending Dec. 30. Registration information for that term will be announced at a later date.

A full 2022-2023 Academic Calendar and Fall 2022 Course Schedule can be found online at www.eccc.edu.

To apply for admission, click on the Apply Now button on the top of the college’s website at www.eccc.edu.

Current ECCC students can register for these terms by logging into their myEC accounts.

