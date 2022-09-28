This Week

Highway 15 Yard Sale

The Highway 15 Yard Sale will take place Sept. 29-Oct. 2, in over 50 locations from Newton to Maben, between the hours of 7 a.m.-5 p.m. each day.

Yard Sale hosted by Lawrence Community Club

Lawrence Community Club is hosting a Yard Sale on Saturday, Oct. 1, from 7-11 a.m. Household items, clothes, shoes, jewelry, purses and more! Lawrence Community Club is located at 4880 Highway 80 in Lawrence.

NCA Salute to Veterans

Newton County Academy will present its Salute to Veterans this Friday night at 6:40 pm prior to kickoff. Veterans showing proper military identification will receive free admission and special seating for the event. They are asked to arrive no later than 6:30 for the presentation which includes skydivers, playing of each military branch’s song, and fireworks. This event was postponed earlier this month by the threat of inclement weather.

Upcoming

Mums for Sale by Newton County Career and Technical Center Students

The Newton County Career and Technical Center Early Childhood Students are selling Mums. If you are interested in making a purchase, please call the Center at 601-635-4138 by October 5.

Union Public Library Hosts Fall Arts and Crafts Event for Kids and Foster Parent Recruitment Info

You’re invited to a Fall Arts and Crafts Event for Kids and Foster Parent Recruitment Information at the Union Public Library on Oct. 6, beginning at 3:30 p.m. Snacks will be proved by the Union Public Library, located at 101 Peachtree Street in Union. For more info, call the Library at 601-774-5096.

The Salvation Army Angel Tree Registration at the Newton Depot

The Salvation Army will be at the Newton Depot on Oct. 20 from 10 a.m.-12 p.m. so you can register your child for the Angel Tree Program. The Newton Depot is located at 128 South Main Street in Newton. For more information, please contact The Salvation Army at 601-483-6156.

Newton County Soil & Water Conservation District Wildlife Expo

The Newton County Soil & Water Conservation District invites you to their Wildlife Expo on October 27 at the American Legion Hut. The program will be Wild Hog Management & Trapping. This is a free event. A meal of BBQ Pork, Baked Beans, Potato Salad, Roll, Dessert and drink will be offered for $10. The Meal will begin at 6 p.m., while the Program will begin at 7 p.m. There will also be door prizes, a Silent Auction and a Gun Raffle. The American Legion Hut is located on Highway 15 South in Decatur.

142nd Bailey Family Reunion

The annual Bailey Family Reunion will be held Oct. 8, beginning at 11 a.m., at Salem Cumberland Presbyterian Church. A pot-luck lunch will be served, followed by lively family activities. Face masks are optional. Salem Cumber Presbyterian Church is located on Highway 487, NW of Sebastopol.

“Sweet Surprise on Northside Drive” Halloween Treat Street

Boo! You are invited to Halloween Drive-Thru Treat Street on Thursday, Oct. 20, from 5-7 p.m. This is a free Treat Street taking place at 298 Northside Drive in Newton.

All Aboard the Spooky Express at the Historic Newton Depot

Come out and Trick or Treat at the Newton Depot on Oct. 29, from 3-5 p.m., and enjoy lots of Halloween fun with us. Free for ages 12 and under. The Newton Depot is located at 128 South Main Street in Newton.

Decatur Treat Street 2022

Decatur Treat Street will take place on Monday, Oct. 31, from 5-7 p.m. on the ECCC Campus.

Registration Underway for ECCC’s Remaining Fall 2022 Academic Terms

Registration continues for the college’s Fall Intensive Term II On-Campus, Fall Intensive Term II Online, and Fall 4-Week Online classes.

Fall Intensive Term II On-Campus Classes begin on Wednesday, Oct. 5. The last day to register is Thursday, Oct. 6. Final exams are Dec. 5-8.

Fall Intensive Term II Online Classes begin on Monday, Oct. 17. The last day to register is Tuesday, Oct. 18. Final exams are Dec. 5-8.

Classes in the Fall 4-Week Online Term begin on Monday Oct. 17. The last day to register is also Oct. 17. The last day of classes is Nov. 11.

There is also a three-week December Online Term, with classes beginning Dec. 12 and ending Dec. 30. Registration information for that term will be announced at a later date.

A full 2022-2023 Academic Calendar and Fall 2022 Course Schedule can be found online at www.eccc.edu.

To apply for admission, click on the Apply Now button on the top of the college’s website at www.eccc.edu.

Current ECCC students can register for these terms by logging into their myEC accounts.

Submit your community calendar and news items to appealproduction@gmail.com. Please send events at least two weeks ahead of time. Please include the date, time, location and a brief description of the event.