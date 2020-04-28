Church News for April 29

Church News for April 29By SUBMITTED NEWS,
- 82 reads
Tue, 04/28/2020 - 9:00pm
This Week
No events have been scheduled at this time.
Upcoming
The National Day of Prayer
The National Day of Prayer will be Thursday, May 7. Information about local gatherings or virtual gatherings will be announced at a later time.
Send church news and local virtual church events to thoward@newtoncountyappeal.com by noon Friday for publication on the Church page. We will publish church announcements for two weeks prior to an event.