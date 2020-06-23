Church News for June 24

This Week

Decatur UMC welcomes new pastors

Decatur United Methodist Church will welcome their new pastors, the Revs. Jake and Sarah Jo Adams Wilson, on Sunday, June 28. The church will hold two services. An outdoor service will be held at 8:30 a.m. and our first service indoors will be held at 10:30 a.m. The 10:30 service will also be live streamed for those who wish to watch at home.

Upcoming

Victorious Life Recovery

Victorious Life Recovery is the place to become free from hurts, hang-ups, habits and addictions. We meet every Monday from 6-8 p.m. Supper will be served free of charge. Donations are accepted. We are located at 13920 Highway 15 South in Union. For more information call 601-650-6889, 601-416-7976 or 601-416-2557.