Community Calendar for April 29

Tue, 04/28/2020 - 9:00pm

This Week

Community Health Fair at the Neshoba County Coliseum

 

Get access to this story and every story with our Digital Subscription.
 
If you're an existing subscriber (print or digital) and already have your Username and Password, LOGIN HERE
 
If you're not, CLICK HERE for more information about our affordable online subscription options or to activate your complimentary online subscription.

Obituaries

Virginia Beck Costilow
Graveside services for Mrs. Virginia Beck Costilow were held 11 a.m. Monday, April 27, 2020 at... READ MORE
Alma Lorene Miles
Carolyn Walker McGuffee
Burma Fay Boler Driskell
George Neal Tadlock
Mary Doris Purvis

Social

Recognizing our lab professionals
Of the healthcare workers, doctors, nurses, and therapists receive the most publicity.
Turning tricks into a channel
Virginia Beck Costilow
Alma Lorene Miles
Carolyn Walker McGuffee
Burma Fay Boler Driskell

Copyright 2020 • The Newton County Appeal
105 Main St. • P.O. Box 287 • Union, MS 39365 • (601) 774-9433 • (769) 222-3773-text
124 N. Main St. • P.O. Box 37 • Newton, MS 39345 • (601) 683-7810

Emmerich Newspapers proudly serve the following Mississippi communities:

ACKERMAN • CARROLLTON • CHARLESTON • CLARKSDALE • COLUMBIA • EUPORA • FOREST • GREENVILLE • GREENWOOD • HATTIESBURG • JACKSON • KOSCIUSKO • INDIANOLA • LOUISVILLE • MAGEE • MENDENHALL • McCOMB • NEWTON • PETAL • QUITMAN • WINONA • YAZOO CITY

As well as: DUMAS, Ark. • TALLULAH, La. • FRANKLINTON, La.

For more information on how to extend your advertising message to these communities, click here.