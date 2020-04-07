Community Calendar for April 8

This Week

Special Blood Drive

for Norman Snowden

A special blood drive for Norman Snowden will be held 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday, April 10. The Mississippi Blood Services Donor Coach will be parked at Hickory Baptist Church, 139 Jackson St. to allow people to donate blood.

Upcoming

Cancelled-Busy Hands

Quilting Guild April Meeting

The Busy Hands Quilting Guild will not hold a meeting in April 2020.

Community Health Fair at the Neshoba County Coliseum

Your Health Matters, a community health fair, will take place on Friday, April 24 at the Neshoba County Coliseum. This free event will take place from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. and includes information from local healthcare professionals, door prizes, refreshments and a health fair. Sponsored by New Beginnings Adult Day Services, Neshoba General and Oxford Healthcare. For more information, please call Ruth Sanders at 228-219-2504 or 601-656-0340.

Alternative Education

Program Offered at

Camp Shelby

Youth ChalleNGe, located at Camp Shelby, is the Premier Alternative Education Program for 16 to 18 year old youth who are struggling in school, or no longer attending. With a focus on job training, social skills and self-discipline, we are designed to meet the needs of today’s youth. We also offer College classes through a local University. We accept both Male and Female Applicants. For an Application or more information, call 1-800-507-6253 or visit our website: msyouthchallenge.org.

Lawrence Community Club Sharing Library

The Lawrence Community Club has established a Sharing Library located beside the Lawrence School sign on the left side of the driveway to the club. Members invite the whole community to “take a book” to read. If you would like to donate books to the library, books should be in good condition and most any subject is accepted. Please, no offensive books. There are children’s, young adult, fiction and nonfiction books available.

VFW Post 79

Saturday Night Dance

The VFW Post 79 hosts a dance every Saturday night, from 8 p.m.-until. VFW Post 79 is located at 5614 Old Highway 80 West in Meridian.

Book Sale Sponsored By

The Friends of The

Kemper-Newton Libraries

A book sale, sponsored by the Friends of The Kemper-Newton Libraries, will take place at the Union Public Library Tuesday-Thursday, 9 a.m.-5 p.m. and on Saturday, 8:30 a.m. – 12 p.m.

Union Public Library

Children’s Story Time

The Union Public Library will host a Children’s Story Time each Friday at 3 p.m. All children are invited to attend.