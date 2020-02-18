Community Calendar for February 19

This Week

Union Summer League

Registration Underway

Registration for the Union Summer Recreation is underway. Parents can register at the Union City Hall at 404 Bank Street until February 21. The cost is $45 for ages 4-12 (does not include uniforms). For more information call 601-774-9422.

NCES Uniform Swap

Newton County Elementary School will host a Uniform Swap 3:30-5:30 p.m. Tuesday, March 3, in the Cafeteria. A PTO meeting will be held at 5:30 p.m. in the library; a Wax Museum at 6 p.m. in the Danny Lindsley Gymnasium; and a Third Grade Gate parent meeting at 6:30 p.m. in the library.

Upcoming

Newton County Elementary PreK Registration

Newton County Elementary PreK Registration is open between March 2-6, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., for children who are four or will be four by September 1, 2020. If you have questions, call the Newton County Elementary School Main Office at 601-635-2956.

Vendor Applications Open

for Loose Caboose Festival

Craft, product and food vendor applications are now open for the 17th Annual Loose Caboose Arts & Crafts Festival, scheduled for Saturday, March 28. Vendor Applications can be found on the Newton Chamber of Commerce’s website: www.newtonchamberms.com. After March 1st, vendor fees will increase by $10, so make sure to get your application in the mail before March 1st. Vendors not accepted after March 13. For more info, please contact the Newton Chamber of Commerce at 601-683-2201.

Lawrence Community Club Sharing Library

The Lawrence Community Club has established a Sharing Library located beside the Lawrence School sign on the left side of the driveway to the club. Members invite the whole community to “take a book” to read. If you would like to donate books to the library, books should be in good condition and most any subject is accepted. Please, no offensive books. There are children’s, young adult, fiction and nonfiction books available.

VFW Post 79 Saturday

Night Dance

The VFW Post 79 hosts a dance every Saturday night, from 8 p.m.-until. VFW Post 79 is located at 5614 Old Highway 80 West in Meridian.

Book Sale Sponsored By

The Friends of The

Kemper-Newton Libraries

A book sale, sponsored by the Friends of The Kemper-Newton Libraries, will take place at the Union Public Library Tuesday-Thursday, 9 a.m.-5 p.m. and on Saturday, 8:30 a.m. – 12 p.m.

Union Public Library

Children’s Story Time

The Union Public Library will host a Children’s Story Time each Friday at 3 p.m. All children are invited to attend.