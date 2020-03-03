Community Calendar for March 4

This Week

Newton County Elementary PreK Registration

Newton County Elementary PreK Registration is open between March 2-6, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., for children who are four or will be four by September 1, 2020. If you have questions, call the Newton County Elementary School Main Office at 601-635-2956.

Upcoming

Busy Hands Quilting Guild March Meeting

Busy Hands Quilting Guild will meet on Tuesday, March 10 at 9:30 a.m. in the Fellowship Hall of Decatur United Methodist Church in Decatur. This will be a Lunch on your Own meeting. Linda Guraedy will present the program. We will be working on the Quilts of Valor Program. Bonnie Prettyman will bring the balance of fabric that she has collected in patriotic colors and will be selling to the members who want to purchase at the price she paid. Remember that the time will change on March 8th.

Chunky Fire Department Hosts Veterans Supper

The Chunky Fire Department will be hosting all local veterans and their spouses at its annual Veterans Supper on March 14 at 6 p.m. at the Chucky Fire Department. Tyler McCaughn will be the guest speaker, alone with Joedy Pennington. There will also be door prizes and musical entertainment. We invite all veterans to join us for this event.

Vendor Applications Open for Loose Caboose Festival

Craft, product and food vendor applications are now open for the 17th Annual Loose Caboose Arts & Crafts Festival, scheduled for Saturday, March 28. Vendor Applications can be found on the Newton Chamber of Commerce’s website: www.newtonchamberms.com. After March 1st, vendor fees will increase by $10, so make sure to get your application in the mail before March 1st. Vendors not accepted after March 13. For more info, please contact the Newton Chamber of Commerce at 601-683-2201.

NAACP Monthly Meeting

The NAACP Monthly Meeting will be held on Tuesday, March 17 at 6 p.m. at the Third New Hope Building in Newton. Please join us and feel free to bring someone with you.

Community Health Fair at the Neshoba County Coliseum

Your Health Matters, a community health fair, will take place on Friday, April 24 at the Neshoba County Coliseum. This free event will take place from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. and includes information from local healthcare professionals, door prizes, refreshments and a health fair. Sponsored by New Beginnings Adult Day Services, Neshoba General and Oxford Healthcare. For more information, please call Ruth Sanders at 228-219-2504 or 601-656-0340.

Lawrence Community Club Sharing Library

The Lawrence Community Club has established a Sharing Library located beside the Lawrence School sign on the left side of the driveway to the club. Members invite the whole community to “take a book” to read. If you would like to donate books to the library, books should be in good condition and most any subject is accepted. Please, no offensive books. There are children’s, young adult, fiction and nonfiction books available.

VFW Post 79 Saturday Night Dance

The VFW Post 79 hosts a dance every Saturday night, from 8 p.m.-until. VFW Post 79 is located at 5614 Old Highway 80 West in Meridian.

Book Sale Sponsored By The Friends of The Kemper-Newton Libraries

A book sale, sponsored by the Friends of The Kemper-Newton Libraries, will take place at the Union Public Library Tuesday-Thursday, 9 a.m.-5 p.m. and on Saturday, 8:30 a.m. – 12 p.m.

Union Public Library Children’s Story Time

The Union Public Library will host a Children’s Story Time each Friday at 3 p.m. All children are invited to attend.