Conrad Raphael Germany, born April 9, 1942, died on October 22, 2022, in Ridgeland, Mississippi, at 80. Funeral services will be Tuesday, October 25, 2022, at 11:00am, at Webb & Stephens Funeral Home in Union. Interment will follow at New Ireland Baptist Church Cemetery. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service. Rev. Marshall Stokes will be officiating.

Born in Moss, Mississippi, and raised in a pastor’s home in Scotts Bluff, Nebraska, Conrad was always fascinated with how things worked and using his hands. Over his lifetime, he became a skilled tradesman in autobody and paint repair. He taught his trade at the high school and college levels in Florida and Mississippi. Conrad retired from East Central Community College. An active member of Bluff Springs Church of God in Union, MS, he loved Biblical archaeology and history sharing his knowledge as a Sunday School teacher for many years.

Conrad is survived by his wife of sixty years, Pat Germany; three sons, Larry (Debbie) of Lexington, SC; Donald (Deanna) of Ridgeland, MS; and Joe (Kim) of Star, MS; and grandsons, Todd, Tanner, and Luke Germany; Jared Moore (Jennifer) and great-grandson, Riley Moore. He also leaves behind his sisters, Earline (Lyle) Thompson, Sheron (Jerry) Douglas, Marjorie Rauner, and brother, Selby Germany.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Rev. Earl and Floreine Germany, and his brothers, Phillip Germany, & Royal Germany.

In place of flowers, the family asks that contributions be made in Conrad’s name to HEART Village hunger education & resource training. https://heartvillage.org/

