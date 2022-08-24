The Newton County High School Class of 2026 received a visit from special guests — Interim State Superintendent Dr. Kim Benton, Executive Director for Compulsory Attendance/Dropout Prevention Dr. Amerita Tell, and Director of Juvenile Detention/Dropout

Prevention Danny Rochelle — on Monday, August 22.

The ninth-grade Cougars continued a special tradition that started over a decade ago

by signing a banner to acknowledge their commitment to graduating in 2026. Students listened to Dr. Benton speak about the importance of graduating high school along with the benefits of earning a diploma.

Benton said her main goal was to encourage the young students.

“They have amazing teachers and leaders here in Newton County,” she said. “It doesn’t

matter what part of the county or the stateyou live in, you can do amazing things.”

When asked the biggest challenges students face today that prevent students from graduating, Benton said there are several factors.

“Sometimes it’s the age-old problem of peer pressure. Friends are like elevator buttons.

You want to surround yourself with those that will elevate you and lift you up, not those that

will bring you down,” she said. “I think it does get down to choices. There are so many things our young people are exposed to through social media. There are still a number of challenges coming out of COVID with mental health concerns. Those are things I think we

need to be mindful of — external things to the school that have an impact on outcomes.”

Newton County Schools Superintendent J.O. Amis said he was honored to have Dr. Benton, a Newton County resident, visit the young students to encourage them. Amis said it’s important for students to have extracurricular clubs and organizations available to accompany academics.

“School is all about academics, but accompany academics. “School is all about academics,

but we’ve got to make sure we’ve got different clubs, activities, sports, organizations, and things for them all to be a part of because those things and academics all go hand in hand. And I think at Newton County we have all of those things that work together to help these kids get a great education.”

Each ninth-grade student signed the poster before it was placed on the wall for everyone to see. On graduation night in 2026, the poster will be centered on the back of the stage.

“We always have a senior or two that wants to take it,” said Amis. “When they have a class reunion one day, they will have it to remember back on their high school days.”

In 2021, the national graduation rate was 86 percent. Newton County High School surpassed that number last year with a graduation rate of 86.2 percent.

Benton, Tell, and Rochelle said they believe the class of 2026 can exceed that mark, and by signing the poster, the students signified their decision to strive for that goal.