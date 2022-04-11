The Newton County Middle and High School Library hosted a Scholastic Book Fair this week. Patrons were awarded a ticket for each five-dollar purchase and their name was entered into a drawing. Prize Ticket Winners included from left: Megan Sheehan, Faculty Winner; Noah Smith NCMS Winner; Emma Posey, NCHS; and Trinity Smith, Grand Prize Winner. Each winner was awarded a free book out of the Book Fair, with the grand prize winner winning an additional Books a Million gift card and a candy goody bag. NCMS/HS Library-Media Specialist Ben Wall coordinated this week’s events. Submitted Photo

State Superintendent Interim Kim Benton seizes the opportunity to have lunch with her grandson, Warner Thomas, and his third-grade classmates at Newton County Elementary School while in the area. Submitted Photo

Newton County High School Sophomore Emily Terrell hangs a poster in the hall as a reminder for students to complete the Veterans Day Google form in preparation for honoring veterans in the area on Friday, November 11. For more information, contact the NCHS Office at 601-635-3347. Submitted Photo

As Red Ribbon Week came to a close, students on the Newton County Middle and High School campus were encouraged to sign the “Celebrate Life, Live Drug Free” Banner at the curved wall. Pictured are, from left: Kaliyah Johnson, Alexandra Owens, Akerria Dowthard, Zashanti Bender, and Laynee Spears. Newton County Schools celebrated Red Ribbon Week October 24-28. Submitted Photo

Students at Newton County Middle and High School were met with a challenge, “Celebrate Life, Live Drug Free” in recognition of Red Ribbon Week. On Tuesday, NCHS Senior Library Worker Jesse Hillman chose the University of Southern Mississippi as students were encouraged to wear a team jersey or colors to “Team-up Against Drugs.” Submitted Photo

Newton County Elementary School celebrated Red Ribbon Week October 24-28. Students dressed up for the themed days including Tuesday’s “Team-up Against Drugs” from left: Oliver Johnson, Eliza Amis, and Nilan Hunter. Submitted Photo

The College and Career Readiness students in Shelley Thoms’ classes at Newton County High School participated in mock interviews this week to prepare for real world experiences. NCHS Senior Yareny Aguilar-Perez (left) listens as Library-Media Specialist and Mock Interviewer Ben Wall poses a question. Jason Greene and Sherry Akins, both NCHS Educators, also served on the mock panel. Submitted Photo

The 2022-23 Newton County High School Yearbook Staff is currently preparing the 2023 edition of the Newton County Cougar Yearbook, From Here On Out. This edition is under the advisement of the new 2022-23 NCHS Yearbook Sponsor Missy Johnson. It is available for pre-order through November 24th either online at www.yearbookforever.com or by order form. Each payment of $70 reserves a yearbook for the fall of 2023. Pictured are, front row from left: Olivia Embrey, Ella Clark, Macy Claire Mann, Aubrey Kate Hayes, and Maylee Lockley; back row from left: Emily Terrell, Kyra Bigby, Aubrie Denton, Annalyse Russell, and NCHS Adviser Missy Johnson. Diamond Lewis and Hannah Taylor are also serving on the 2022-23 Cougar Yearbook Staff. Submitted Photo

These students, representing the Newton County Elementary Talented and Gifted classes, participated in the ECTAG Egg Drop Engineering Competition in Union, Mississippi, on Oct. 27. Pictured are, front row from left: Eliza Amis, Brooklyn Griffin, and Breeze Nichols, representatives of the second-grade team who took third place in their division; middle row from left: Shelton Gates, Mabry Russell, Allika Payne, Ansley May, Erin Lay, and Sara Brooklyn Gentry; back row from left: Leah Farmer, Addison Posey, Ella Gibbon, Emma Scott, Carly Kyzar, and Kyler Embrey. Melisa Hill and Chris Whittle are the NCES TAG Teachers. Submitted Photo