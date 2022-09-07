The Early Childhood Curriculum at Newton County Career and Technical Center includes students creating a bulletin board with illustrations and titles using different equipment. Students in Jackie Thompson's class used the Ellison die cut machine to construct this month's football thematic unit. NCHS Junior Natalie Allen, a student in the Early Childhood program, puts the finishing touch on the project while Sebastian Anderson, Cody Buffington, Jarvus Tucker and Drew Stevens take to the gridiron.

The Cougar News: ﻿Published under the direction of the Newton County School District

Copyright 2022 Emmerich Newspapers, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Copy Link

Did you enjoy this article? Click here to view this author's last article or here to see all of their content.