The freshman, sophomore, junior, and senior classes at Newton County High School elected Griffin Bailey and Alexis Tran as the 2021-22 Mr. and Miss NCHS.

The classes also recognized the following students for their attributes during voting: Kyler Walker and Alexis Tran, Most Likely to Succeed; Tate Baucum and Eva Swann, Most Courteous; Houston Hill and Paetyn Johnson, Most Talented; Cade Mangum and Alli Claire Amis, Typical Teenager; Hunter Hennington and Kaitlyn Jackson, Best Personality; DeAndre Broach and Emily Terrell, Best All Around, Griffin Bailey and Ella Clark, Cutest; DeAndre Broach and Layla Love, Wittiest; Adam Savell and Gracie Measell, Most School Spirit; Tyron Henderson and Stella McCarty, Most Original; Colin Crowder and Kaylee Avant, Most Athletic; Tate Baucum and Ellie Winter, Most Dependable.