At the Newton County Board of Supervisors Dec. 7 meeting, the board voted to allocate money to each fire department for the purchase of new radios and pagers. Each of the 10 fire departments received $10,000 to spend. Those 10 fire departments are: Newton, Gibbstown/Lawrence, Conehatta, Greenfield, Union, Decatur, Beulah Hubbard, Duffee, Chunky and Hickory. Fire Department Coordinator...