The Newton County Lady Cougars got a big non-division win over rival West Lauderdale on Friday night.

The Lady Cougars got a 23-point effort from Felicia King and pulled away in the second half to take a 62-47 win over the lady Knights.

The Cougars weren’t as fortunate as they dropped a 69-49 decision to the homesteading Knights.

Newton County has two big home games this week as they are scheduled to host Lake on Tuesday and Neshoba Central on Friday.

Newton County girls 62, West Lauderdale 47

The Lady Cougars used a big second half to pull away and beat the Lady Knights on Friday in their only game of the week.

County held a slim 15-12 lead at the end of the first before West outscored the Lady Cougars 14-13 and trailed 28-26 at the half. But County started to pull away in the second half as they outscored West 21-13 in the third and 13-8 in the fourth to take the win.

Felicia King led County with 23 points while Kelcei Thomas had 13 points and Shae Jimmie chipped in 12.

West Lauderdale boys 69, Newton County 49

The Knights used a big first half to pull out to an early lead and cruise to a 20-point win over the Cougars on Friday night.

West jump out to a 17-9 lead at the end of the first and then outscored the Cougars 25-13 in the second to lead 42-22 at the half. Each team scored 15 points in the third while County took the fourth period 12-11 for the final margin.